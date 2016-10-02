Palace announces King has no fever, no lung infection

The Bureau of the Royal Household announced on Saturday evening that His Majesty the King is now able to breathe normally, has no fever and cleared of lung infection.

In a summary report of the King’s condition from September 12 to October 1, the Bureau said that doctors had periodically examined the King’s lungs, but did not find any trace of infection although he had low fever occasionally. Doctors, said the bureau, have stopped treating the King with antibiotics.

On Saturday, the bureau said the King had no fever, breathed normally, had little urine and had less phlegm. Blood test showed no sign of infection, but CRRT treatment continued.