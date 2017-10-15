Paintings of HM the late King on display at Bangkok market

Bangkok – Pak Khlong Tri Phet Market, known to the locals as Pak Khlong Talat, has put on display painted images of HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej to mark the first year since his passing.

Support Pattaya Mail – Click Here

There are a total of 60 images of the late monarch painted by students from Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin. The paintings are arranged neatly from Tri Phet Road to the Memorial Bridge.

The paintings are decorated with sculptures of Himavanta Forest animals. The Himavanta is a legendary forest which surrounds the base of Mount Meru in Hindu mythology.

Pak Khlong Talat is another designated area that will be accommodating mourners taking part in the royal cremation ceremony on October 26.