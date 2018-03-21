PACC finds signs of corruption of impoverishment aid fund in 49 provinces

Bangkok – The Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) has found evidence of corruption in the disbursement of funds earmarked for the aid of the impoverished in 49 provinces so far, with the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security now discussing adjusting the payout system for tighter security.

Minister Gen Anantaporn Kanchanarat says that after Songkran his office will adjust its system for disbursing money from an impoverished individuals’ aid fund, to an E-Payment system that foregoes involvement by any agents and automatically reports progress directly to him. He nevertheless urged citizens entitled to the funds to report any missed transactions to their nearest state office or Damrongtham Center, which are now coordinating with the PACC to combat corruption in the program. Citizens can call the center’s hotline at 1300.

The minister also said that he has signed an order to take severe disciplinary action against civil servants who have been involved in the corruption of the fund. So far 5-6 individuals have been named for further investigation and 16 have been transferred. Irregularities have been confirmed in 21 locations.