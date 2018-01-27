Operations resume at Khon Kaen airport after minor fire

Khon Kaen – The Department of Airports has reopened Khon Kaen airport to serve arriving and departing aircraft as normal, with repair work taking place at a passenger terminal damaged by fire on Friday.

The fire broke out in the sub electrical control room on the 3rd floor of the passenger terminal, which also caused damage to other electrical control rooms due to water used to extinguish the flames.

The Department of Airport’s Director-General Darun Sangchai led a team of officials to assess the damage and issued a NOTAM warning to air operators on a temporary shutdown of the airport until 6 p.m. Friday to allow repair work to take place.

Officials from the Office of Forensic Science have collected evidence for investigation into the cause of the blaze, while the initial assessment shows the damage is limited only to the electrical control room.

Workers have vented out the remaining smoke in the passenger terminal, which is expected to resume its full operations on Saturday.