Online stores to come under strict control

BANGKOK – The Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) met with relevant agencies to develop measures to ensure that online stores don’t take advantage of their consumers.

TISI Deputy Secretary-General Wanchai Phanomchai revealed that the TISI joined a meeting with the Department of Business Development, the Office of the Consumer Protection Board, the Consumer Protection Police Division and the Food and Drug Administration to discuss measures to protect online consumers.

Wanchai said the TISI often received complaints regarding overtly-exaggerated online advertisements and untaxed products, causing losses in the government’s revenue.

The meeting wasn’t able to come to a conclusion as officials are still looking for measures that would not affect online stores operating legally. Related agencies will meet again in the next two weeks to further discuss the issue.