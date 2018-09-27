Online gambling operators arrested

Bangkok – Eleven people have been arrested in connection with online gambling in Bangkok, Samutsakhon, Prachinburi and Chachoengsao provinces.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, Pol. Maj. Gen. Surachet Hakpan, revealed in a press conference that Wasan Khaosa-ard and 10 other people, including some of his family members, have been arrested for operating online gambling sites.

Police seized 20 bankbooks with evidence of an estimated cashflow of 108 million baht and other items including computers, documents, cars and motorcycles during the raid at Wasan’s house.

The perpetrators attracted potential gamblers via a Line application by using a photo of a famous celebrity to make themselves look credible. They are also expected to be charged with money laundering by the Anti-Money Laundering Office. Their arrests have also resulted in the closing down of 748 other online gambling sites.