Online football gambling ring busted by police

Bangkok – Police have raided two apartments in Pathum Thani and Bangkok and apprehended seven people who were members of an online football gambling network. Five people were arrested, including Denchai Parn-amphan, a gambling website administrator, while a number of computers, mobile phones and bank passbooks were confiscated.

Based on interrogations, the suspects claimed they used to be football gamblers themselves before teaming up to accept bets from others for such gambling websites as Sbobet, Supergoal 88 and Vip 88, of which servers are located in foreign countries. The bookmaking network has about 600 customers and receives a 10-15 percent share of the total value of bets each day, which can be as high as 500,000-600,000 baht per day.

A connected raid was carried out on another apartment room in Soi Charan Sanitwong 40 in Bangkok. The police arrested two women and seized several computers, credit cards, bank passbooks and mobile phones. The suspects said they were hired by another woman as bookmakers to accept bets and forward them to Denchai’s network.

The police are working to expand investigations to identify all other culprits both in and outside the country. At the same time, cooperation will be sought from the Anti-Money Laundering Office to freeze all suspects’ bank accounts.