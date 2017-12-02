Ong Ang canal to become Bangkok tourist attraction

Bangkok – The Governor of Bangkok, Pol. Gen. Aswin Kwanmuang, said Friday that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is in the process of developing Ong Ang canal to become the center of a walking street and turn the site into a new tourist attraction. The project is expected to be completed in 2018.

The 700-meter walking street will run along both sides of the canal. The site has long been an important public space, and its history starts with the beginnings of Bangkok. The canal has also been registered as an ancient site in the Thai capital.

The Governor added that the BMA is emphasizing tourism promotion measures, such as regulating restaurants and food vendors along the canal banks to ensure quality, sanitary conditions, and reasonable pricing.