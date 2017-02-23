One student killed and 20 injured in car crash

One student died and 20 others were injured when a song thaew, a pickup truck modified into a school bus, crashed into a roadside tree in Lom Khao district of Petchabun province on Wednesday.

The modified school bus was carrying 20 students from kindergarten to primary school levels when it was travelling on the Kaeng Tone-Song Puey road in Lom Khao district on Wednesday afternoon.

Lom Khao district chief officer Somluck Yoknoiwong said investigators suspected that the driver might have fallen asleep behind the wheel when he slammed the vehicle into a roadside tree because there were no traces of car tires on the road which would suggest that the driver had not applied brake to try to stop the vehicle before the crash.

All the injured students were taken to Yuparaj hospital in Lom Khao district for treatment. One seriously injured 5-year old student was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to the hospital.