One month given to ease traffic in Bangkok

Authorities in charge of traffic affairs in Bangkok have been given one month to show progress in easing the congestion problem in the capital, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said.

Wongsuwan chaired a meeting on Wednesday to solve traffic problems on the city’s 21 main thoroughfares, with the agencies concerned including Bangkok City Hall, the Transport Ministry, Land Transport Department, Highways Department, Rural Highways Department, Harbour Department, Public Works Department and the Army all in attendance.

The deputy prime minister said that the Metropolitan Police Bureau had already started taking action to deal with the traffic problems, resulting in some progress as manifested in less congestion in some areas.

The meeting also discussed the issue about motorists not paying their traffic tickets. The deputy prime minister said a bill would be drafted to impose hefty fines on those who refuse to pay traffic tickets.

He also voiced his disagreement with a petition of motorcyclists and samlor drivers for the government to lift the ban against them in the use of bridges and tunnels.