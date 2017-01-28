One drug courier killed and 290,000 yaba pills seized

Army-trained para military rangers and anti-narcotic officials killed a member of a drug caravan and seized 290,000 methamphetamine tablets following a brief firefight near the Thai-Burmese border in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off that a drug caravan would smuggle a substantial amount of illicit drug from Myanmar into Thailand through the porous border in Mae Sai district, a combined force of anti-narcotic officials and para military rangers was dispatched to Ban Pa Mee where the couriers were expected to attempt border crossing.

At about 7.30 pm, the officials spotted a group of 6-7 armed men, each carrying a backpack, and ordered them to stop for a search only to be shot at. The officials then returned fire, killing one of them while the rest escaped.

The officials seized a backpack from the dead courier and found another backpack about 200 metres away. Search of the two backpacks revealed 290,000 tablets of methamphetamine.