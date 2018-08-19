‘One Belt, One Road’ to be tabled at 6th Thailand-China trade committee meeting

Bangkok – The 6th meeting of the China-Thailand Joint Commission on trade, investment, and economic cooperation will take place at Bangkok’s Government House on Friday, August 24.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and Chinese state councilor Wang Yong.

According to Commerce Minister Sonthirat Sonthijirawong, the meeting will discuss among other matters the “One Belt, One Road” initiative or the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-century Maritime Silk Road which focuses on connectivity and economic cooperation.

More than 300 Chinese investors will be attending, of whom 40-50 represent large corporations.

Sonthirat said China is Thailand’s largest trading partner and with a strong partnership, the e-Commerce sector between the two nations has plenty of room to grow. He added that Thailand is eyeing secondary markets such as Chengdu, Chongqing, Xi’an, and Qingdao in Northwest China.

The deputy premier for economic affairs, Somkid, is hopeful Thailand will be able to double its two-way trade with China in three years, from 73.67 billion to 140 billion US dollars.