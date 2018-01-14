Ombudsman to tackle pricey airport goods

Bangkok – Ombudsman for the Chief Ombudsman’s Office of Thailand, Gen Viddhavat Rajatanun, is set to pay a second visit to Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi International Airports following public complaints regarding overpriced goods sold at these places.

Gen Viddhavat revealed that the contract the Airports of Thailand (AOT) made with the vendors allows them to sell products at the airports at a price between 10-20% more than in shopping malls.

Despite the contract, the ombudsman found that most items sold at Don Muang and Suvarnabhumi International Airports are, in fact, being sold at prices 40% higher. Gen Viddhavat cited the need to solve this problem while the AOT said it would be impossible unless the contract was amended.

Gen Viddhavat is set to visit Don Mueang International Airport again with officials from the Ministry of Commerce and the Consumer Protection Board to further discuss the issue and find a solution.