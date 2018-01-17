OIC orders insurance firms to compensate victims of Krabi speedboat accident

Bangkok – Passengers affected by the recent speedboat accident in Krabi are protected by law while a compensation payout is being processed.

Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) Secretary-General Suthiphon Thaveechaiyagarn said on Tuesday that the King Poseidon 959 speedboat accident in Krabi on 14th January 2018 had badly affected 16 tourists on board. The OIC has conducted an investigation into the insurance status of the vessel, and discovered that the boat has active insurance which covers accidents involving tourists and tour guides during any excursion.

According to the OIC’s data, the policy with Siam City Insurance offers 1,000,000 baht per person in compensation in cases of death or disability, and up to 500,000 baht in medical costs in cases of injury.

All passenger boats in Thailand are required to have active insurance offering basic compensation to passengers involved in accidents.