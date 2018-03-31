OIC launches 10-baht travel insurance for Songkran revelers

Bangkok – The Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) has unveiled a low cost travel insurance package to be offered to holidaymakers this Songkran Festival.

OIC Secretary-General Sutthipol Thaweechaikarn stated that the commission has collaborated with 14 insurance companies to offer the Songkran travel insurance policy, for which the premium is just 10 baht.

Coverage includes a 100,000-baht compensation for accident-related death and 50,000 baht for amputations or permanent disabilities. The insurance policy has a duration of 30 days while the age of applicants has been increased from 20-60 years to 20-70 years in a bid to entice more people to get insured.

The OIC is also cooperating with PTT and Tesco Lotus to give away the 10-baht insurance package to customers during the upcoming Songkran holiday. If positive feedback is received this year, the commission will consider involving more businesses in similar campaigns in the future.

More information about the Songkran travel insurance policy is available at the OIC Hotline 1186.