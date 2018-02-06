Officials standby for heavy rainfall in South

Bangkok – Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) is now working with provincial administrations in the South to prepare flood equipment in anticipation of heavy rain.

DDPM Director-General, Chayapol Thitisak, said the Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi. The department is working closely with the local DDPM offices in the affected areas to monitor the situation closely and arranging for mobile rescue units to standby.

Residents have been told to follow any news updates closely and to comply with safety announcements. Those in need of assistance can call the 24-hour emergency hotline 1784.