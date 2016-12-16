Officials raided an illegal radio station belonging to an ex-Pheu Thai MP

A combined force of military personnel, police, local officials and officials from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission raided a broadcasting station of a former Pheu Thai MP in Lamphun province on Thursday.

The broadcasting station is located on house No 66/3, Village 7, Tambon Rimping, Muang district of Lamphun belonging to Mr Sudkhet Pongmanee, former MP of the Pheu Thai party. It has been broadcasting at 92.15 megahertz bandwidth under the name of “Khon Muang Lamphun Pheu Singwadlom” (Lamphun People for Environment).

Armed with a search warrant, the officials searched the premise and found a transmitter which was seized as an evidence after it was discovered that the station did not have a permit.

The ex-MP was not a home during the raid. His father, Mr Sa-nguan, claimed that he owns the radio station.

A complaint was later lodged with Lamphun Muang district officer against Sudkhet for operating the broadcasting station without a permit.