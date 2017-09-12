Officials to look into ‘zero-dollar’ tours

Deputy Prime Minister Thanasak Patimaprakorn said he has not received reports of “zero-dollar” tours – a scam where tourists buy inexpensive package deals but will later be pressured to purchase overpriced products from certain outlets introduced by their tour guides.

After Gen Thanasak discussed tourism development and confidence-building with members of the Tourism Social Press Association (TSPA) on Monday, he told reporters that officials in legal sector will look into the “zero-dollar” tour issue and may take action if the tour operators have been found to launder money, exploit tourists, and engage in corruption.

He said no complaints against “zero-dollar” tour operators have been lodged with authorities at this time.