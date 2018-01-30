Officials inspect massage clinics and spas in Bkk’s Saphan Sung

Bangkok – The Department of Health Service Support has inspected massage clinics and spas in Bangkok’s Saphan Sung district for compliance with city standards.

Department deputy spokesperson Dr Pattarapon Jungsomjatepaisal inspected Punda Day Spa in Saphan Sung district, which is in the process of applying for a health establishment license. The spa was able to meet the main requirements for cleanliness, safety and service, although officials suggested that the spa make its entrance more accessible at all times.

Dr Pattarapon revealed that Thailand has over 2,000 licensed health establishments, around 500 of which are located in Bangkok. Those who operate without a license will be prosecuted. Penalties include a maximum jail sentence of six months and/or a maximum fine of 50,000 baht.

Officials will perform random inspections of licensed establishments to ensure compliance. Those who have been found in violation of standards will receive a warning, and failure to address the violation will result in a suspension or revocation of the license.

The Department of Health Service Support will also meet with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Metropolitan Police Bureau to agree on definitions of legal massage clinics and spas to prevent human trafficking. An example of an illegal practice, which is still prevalent in the capital, is having employees at the storefront to lure customers.