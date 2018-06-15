Officials crack down on unauthorized importation of electronic waste

Chachoengsao – The Director-General of the Department of Industrial Works (DIW) visited Chachoengsao province this week to inspect factories that have been processing imported electronic waste without the proper permits.

WMD Thai Recycling Limited, located in Plaeng Yao district, is licensed to conduct only domestic electronic waste separation. However, authorities recently found it had been processing waste imported by JPS Metal Group International Limited. Officials also collected water samples at the factory to test for contamination and possible impact on the environment.

Currently, seven factories in Thailand have been granted an import license for electronic waste. However, recent inspections discovered that five of the licensed factories have been forwarding their imported waste to unlicensed processing plants. The DIW has since suspended the licenses of the five factories and ordered them to recall any waste transported to unlicensed plants.