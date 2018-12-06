Officers gear up for countrywide “Bike Un Ai Rak”

Bangkok – Officers and organizers across Thailand are gearing up for this coming Sunday’s cycling activities in all provinces.

The Royal Thai Army, the Metropolitan Police Bureau, and the Public Health Ministry held a joint press conference to announce the results of the “Bike Un Ai Rak” rehearsals last Sunday, December 2nd, saying all related activities went smoothly and that all sides are now ready for the actual event on December 9th.

On Sunday, His Majesty the King will chair the inauguration of the “Love and Warmth at Winter’s End, the River of Rattanakosin” festival before leading tens of thousands of cyclists from Dusit Palace in Bangkok to Phra Pradaeng district of Samut Prakan province for a total distance of 39 kilometers.

Commuters are advised to avoid Rama VIII Bridge, Phra Pin-klao Bridge, Phra Phuttha Yodfa Memorial Bridge, Phra Pok Klao Bridge, and Rama III Bridge. Those traveling to Phra Nakhon and Thon Buri districts should avoid Krung Thon Bridge, Rama VII Bridge, and Krung Thep Bridge. Those taking part in the cycling event should be well-rested, keep themselves hydrated, and carry an ID with them at all times in case of an emergency.

In the meantime, Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paochinda has confirmed that his ministry is ready and well-equipped to oversee the running of the nationwide biking activity this Sunday. The ministry will be working hand-in-hand with local officers to provide public safety throughout the day.