Officer faulted for involvement in Yingluck’s escape

Bangkok – A fact finding committee has found fault with the deputy commander of Metropolitan Police Region 5 for assisting former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to leave the Kingdom and the Metropolitan Police chief will now decide his punishment.

Pol Maj Gen Panurat Lakbun revealed after attending a fact finding meeting on the escape of the ex-premier that Pol Col Chairit Anurit, had been found at fault for having assisted the secret departure of Yingluck and her ultimate evasion of arrest. He has been charged with violation of the Police Act.

The matter has been forwarded to Acting Metropolitan Police Chief Pol Lt Gen Chanthep Sesavej, so that he may decide on the appropriate action to be taken. Pol Col Chairit is to be punished for failing to perform his duties with honesty and for causing severe damage to the civil service sector. He will be able to appeal against the decision within 30 days, after it is sent to the Royal Thai Police Office.