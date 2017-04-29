OCPB receives complaints of false advertising by Chinese phone company

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) will convene a meeting of mobile phone companies from China and related agencies, regarding consumer complaints about a phone model that did not match the advertised specifications.

The OCPB didn’t disclose the brand of the phone in question, but revealed that the RAM component did not match the specifications described in the retailing permit. The meeting will be attended by industry experts, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), and representatives of the consumers who filed the complaints.

Any deviation from the specifications noted in the approved retailing permit is deemed a violation of the Consumer Protection Act. A violation could lead to the cancellation of the responsible company’s retail permit, as well as a recall of the offending phone model and a financial refund to all those who filed a complaint. The OCPB has so far received over 100 complaints regarding false advertising related to the phone’s specifications.

While the alleged violation doesn’t pose a risk to consumer health, the NBTC has the authority to suspend sales of the phone until the company applies for a retail permit that matches the specifications.