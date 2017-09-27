NSC: Search for Yingluck Shinawatra in progress

Bangkok – The search by the authorities for former premier Yingluck Shinawatra remains an ongoing investigative process, according to National Security Council’s (NSC) Secretary-General Thawip Netniyom.

The NSC chief was commenting on the search for the former premier who fled the country in the face of a lawsuit stemming from the rice pledging scheme introduced by her government. He said that the investigation into the matter is being processed, as relevant information, some of which remains unclear, is yet to be taken into account.

He said it is the power of the court to announce the verdict in Yingluck’s case on Wednesday while it remains to be seen whether or not she will show up.

Touching on violent incidents in the southern border provinces, the NSC chief said that they have not occurred too often over the past several months while Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Prawit Wongsuwan has ordered the Fourth Army Region to step up patrols and security checks, as well as to use technology to help with their operations.

He said the best way to solve problems in the restive south is by way of negotiation, which will be a time-consuming process.