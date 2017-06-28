NRSA gives nod to tourism reform

BANGKOK – The National Reform Steering Assembly (NRSA) deliberated on a tourism reform report by the NRSA’s committee on economic reforms. The tourism reform plan is focused on addressing social and economic inequality.

During a plenary meeting, the NRSA’s committee on economic reforms asserted that tourism is a major source of revenue for Thailand. Therefore, it is important to reform the tourism sector and develop a management plan that fully engages the public and relevant agencies.

It will complement an existing tourism development plan, which also calls for community participation, sustainability, and coordination among various related sectors.

NRSA members endorsed the report, saying its reforms will promote tourism sustainability at every level of the economy.