NRSA expects to complete work before being disbanded

The National Reform Steering Assembly (NRSA) has stepped up its efforts to install concrete reforms in the nation as the end of its term approaches.

At the latest meeting of the NRSA, chaired by its head Capt Thinaphan Nakata, the assembly was informed of the Cabinet’s decisions on suggested reforms, which included moves to strengthen communities and a proposed draft on welfare. It was also given a report on the work of the three sided coordinating committee or Whip 3.

Deputy Chairman of the NRSA Alongkorn Polabutr made known that a total 88 reform proposals have been sent to the Prime Minister with 9 approved for review by the government and 65 by the Whip 3. He also indicated that the premier has ordered relevant agencies that have received reform decisions to enact them immediately and report on progress every 15 days.

Alongkorn stated that over the final seven months of the NRSA, which is to be disbanded once the new constitution comes into effect, it must complete all needed draft laws to support its reform initiatives.