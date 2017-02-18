Norway delivers ancient Tipitaka to Thailand

A 2,000-year-old Tipitaka has been presented to the Kingdom of Thailand by the Conservation Institute of Schoyen from Norway, National News Bureau of Thailand (NNT) said today.

NNT said the Tipitaka was enshrined at Wat Saket in Bangkok last night, with Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Omsin Chiwaphruek chairing the ceremony.

Also attending the event were Norwegian ambassador to Thailand Kjetil Paulsen, the abbot of Wat Saket, and representatives of the Conservation Institute of Schoyen.

National Office of Buddhism Director Phanom Sornsin explained that the Tipitaka whose content was written on palm leaves was discovered on the mountains of Bamiyan in Afghanistan by the Conservation Institute.

The director also disclosed that the Norwegian institute purchased the relic from a British merchant and decided to hand it over to Thailand, in order to tighten the bond between the two nations as well as preserve Buddhism.