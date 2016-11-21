Northern provinces create unique tourism product

CHIANG MAI – The upper northern provinces group has joined hands with the State Railway of Thailand and the Provincial Tourism and Sports Offices to develop unique tourism identities.

A special tourism train service will be launched to transport tourists along Chiang Mai, Lamphun, and Lampang on the to be unveiled 100-meter historic track promoting local culture.

Tourists will sit in a 4-carriage train decorated with local identities from the participating provinces.

The new rail tourism route connects many tourism attractions in the area, including natural attractions, historic attractions of the Lanna Kingdom, and to present the artistic and cultural aspects of the local communities.

The activity aims to boost the local economy, generate more income to the general public, strengthen competitiveness, and improve the quality of life among people in local communities.

Individuals interested to take part in this new excursion trip can ask for more information by calling 09-3139-8931 or visit the website https://www.facebook.com/northern.train.travel/.