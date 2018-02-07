Northern provinces coping with impact of haze on health

Phayao – Relevant agencies in Thailand’s nine northern provinces and the Department of Health have prepared measures to cope with the adverse impact of haze on human health.

The Director-General of the Department of Health, Dr. Wachira Phengchan, presided over the opening ceremony of a workshop this week on how to deal with the haze in the upper northern provinces.

A public health official in Phayao province, Dr. Kraisuk Petcharaburanin, said the PM10 (particulate matter 10) level has increased during January to April each year in the upper North. He said the PM10 level is expected to exceed the standard level of 120 micrograms per cubic meter mainly due to forest fires and agricultural burning practices.

Dr. Wachira warned people living in cold-hit areas that burning for heat can cause respiratory diseases. He said they should wear a face mask to avoid breathing in dust particles.