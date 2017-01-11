Northeastern Thailand one of 17 CNN’s top tourist destinations in 2017

Thailand’s northeastern region or Isaan has been listed as one of the 17 CNN’s best places to visit in 2017.

Topping the list is Prince Edward Island in Canada for the island’s rocky red shores and picturesque fishing villages. But the best way to explore the island’s capital Charlottetown is on foot.

Penang island in Malaysia came second on the list which boasts one of Asia’s best street food destinations. It offers a mix of traditional Malay, Chinese and Indian dishes as well as fusion cuisines as Baba Nyonya, or Peranakan, which incorporates regional ingredients and Chinese and Malay cooking methods.

Issan ranks No 6 on the list. CNN described as follows: “Those looking for a piece of Thailand that is still largely unexplored by the international market should head for the northeastern region.

This vast section of Thailand is equipped with excellent infrastructure that includes several domestic airports and a range of upmarket hotels. You know that sticky rice and payaya salad that’s all the rage in trendy New York restaurants? Here’s where it comes from. Along with plenty of other fantastic dishes that are among the country’s best – provided you can handle a big of spice.

It’s impossible to see it all in one visit so you’ll have to pick and choose.

There are also ancient Khmer ruins outside Buri Ram, mountainous national parks in Loei and Bronze Age artifacts in the Unesco-listed Ban Chiang archaeological site.

And that just scratching the surface. You just need to come back for more.

The list was compiled after consultations with CNN experts from around the world about their favourite spots.