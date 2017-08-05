Northeastern provinces struggles with flood situation

SAKON NAKHON – Several provinces in the Northeast of Thailand continue to struggle with flooding, especially those in the Mekong River Basin.

In Sakon Nakhon province, the Governor of the Provincial Electricity Authority inspected power distribution in severely flooded areas, before helping to distribute 1,000 relief bags to disaster victims.

Water released from Nam Un Dam in Sakon Nakhon province has overflowed the Lam Huai Kham Mid waterway in Nong Khai province, inundating nearby roads, homes, and farmland across two subdistricts. Local administrative officials and soldiers have been dispatched in trucks and flat-bottomed boats to provide relief.

Meanwhile in Kalasin province, Lam Pao Dam continues to release an average of 30 million cubic meters per day, due to the amount of water flowing into the reservoir. Officials have assured that the dam remains structurally sound, and that they continue to monitor the situation around the clock.

The continuous release of water from Lam Pao Dam has inundated five districts in the province, as well as areas in Roi Et, Yasothon, and Ubon Ratchathani. The three provinces are situated in the Mekong River Basin.