BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Ministry of Commerce has launched its Noo Nid Pachim program, opening clean, affordable dining at gas stations nationwide ahead of the Songkran Water Festival.

Following the launch of Noo Nid restaurants at PTT gas stations, Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade Nantawan Sakuntanak said the government places great importance on reducing the cost of living for Thai people.

The restaurants are aimed at providing clean, delicious dining options at only 35 baht per dish. Currently, there are 12,176 Noo Nid restaurants, 3,780 of which are in the Bangkok Metropolitan Region. PTT Plc has collaborated with the department to open vendor space for the program at 661 gas stations nationwide. There are also 17 Noo Nid food trucks.

Participating restaurants are also being graded by the program’s committee based on food hygiene and taste. The judging panel has bestowed Grade A stickers to 5,216 restaurants, Grade B to 2,799 restaurants, and Grade C to 2,614 restaurants.

The Ministry of Commerce, through its Department of Internal Trade, is also planning to arrange cheap food fairs known as ‘Blue Flag Fairs’ across 1,110 communities nationwide this year.