Provinces welcome New Year tourists

NongKhai – Nong Khai and Saraburi provinces are welcoming New Year visitors to their breath-taking attractions.

In the season’s low temperature, a large number of tourists have come to admire mountainous Phu Huay E San, Phu Nong , Phu Phasak and Phu Lon, and to gaze upon a sea of fog over the Mekong River on the Thai-Laos border in the northeastern province of Nong Khai’s Sangkhom District. The hilly areas have an average temperature of only 15 degrees Celsius.

The marvelous sight of the Mekong River separating the mountainous terrain of both nations has captivated the visitors.

Meanwhile, local vendors in Saraburi Province have brought food, drinks and souvenirs to Wat Pak Bang floating market in Sao Hai District. The market offers visitors a rare opportunity to observe a unique way of life of communities along the waterways. The market opens for business on weekends and holidays from 8.30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Photo enthusiasts can also take selfies in the sunflower field at the fair. The flowers are expected to be at full bloom in January.