Nong Nooch Garden begins decorating royal cremation site with flora

BANGKOK – Plants of all sizes are being put up in Sanam Luang by Nong Nooch Tropical Garden Pattaya for the royal cremation ceremony in October.

Mr Kampol Tansajja, Director of Nong Nooch Tropical Garden Pattaya, which has been put in charge of gardening in Sanam Luang, stated that the agency is currently in the process of planting large perennial trees around the Royal Merit-Making Pavilion in accordance with the landscaping design by the Fine Arts Department. The trees include 50 ebony trees and over 100 Siamese rough bushes, which are species commonly found in palaces and temples around Thailand. All of them are expected to be put in place within two days.

Small to medium-sized ornamental and flowering plants will be put in the ground around the royal crematorium when the structure is finished, expectedly in early October. Among the selected plants are golden leaved liana, orange jessamine, marigold and ground orchid, most of which have yellow leaves or flowers. Saplings have already been grown beforehand so that the flowers will be in full bloom when they are brought to Sanam Luang for the royal cremation ceremony.