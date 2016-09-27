Nok Air to help govt attract high-end Chinese tourists

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has sought cooperation from Nok Air to promote Thai tourism among Chinese luxury tourists.

Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul met with Nok Air CEO Patee Sarasin to seek cooperation from the airline to boost domestic tourism, after the government handed down a policy aimed at attracting Chinese luxury tourists.

Mrs. Kobkarn noted that Nok Air already operates flights from the Chinese cities of Qingdao, Nanjing, Tianchang, Shenyang and Chongqing, which are considered relatively affluent.

Nok Air CEO Patee also said the recent crackdown on zero-dollar tour agencies did not affect the airline, claiming that none of its Chinese passengers used such services. The Nok Air executive added that 70 percent of passengers flying with Nok Scoot, the airline’s joint venture with Singapore-based Scoot, are Chinese nationals with considerable spending power.

High end-tour packages will be developed and piloted in Qingdao, before expanding to other Chinese cities. Nok Air is also planning to launch new flights to Kunming, Guangzhou, and three other cities in November from Don Mueang International Airport.