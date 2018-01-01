No official confirmation of ex-PM’s whereabouts

Bangkok – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has refused to confirm that former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra has been found residing in England.

Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Busadee Santipitaks downplayed the alleged recent sighting of the former PM and commented that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is yet to obtain official reports about such matters.

Yingluk was rumored to have visited a shopping mall in England on 26 December 2017, during which she was spotted and pictures were shot by photographers.

The spokesperson said the ministry only heard about such rumors from the media.