No lottery tickets sold at 100 baht a piece

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Government Lottery Office (GLO) says strict measures are in place to prevent vendors from selling lottery tickets higher than 80 baht a piece.

In response to public claims that some vendors are selling the tickets 100 baht a piece, GLO Director Maj Gen Chalongrat Nark-arthit urged local authorities to inspect prices of lottery tickets in their respective provinces to ensure that no sellers are trying to take advantage of the consumers.

The GLO has terminated at least 100 contracts with regional lottery ticket wholesalers after they were found selling lottery tickets higher than the standard price to the vendors.

Maj Gen Chalongrat also said that the lottery tickets are distributed via contracted wholesalers evenly across the nation and there is no way that tickets will be hoarded to raise the retail price.