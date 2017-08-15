No-interest loan offered to flood-affected SMEs

BANGKOK – The Office of SME Promotion will assist the flood-affected SMEs by providing 200,000- to one-million-baht loans to each of them. The office’s staff will travel to Sakon Nakhon to receive loan requests from 15-19 August 2017.

Office of SME Promotion Director Salinee Wangtan said small entrepreneurs and community enterprises affected by the floods will be entitled to loans of up to 200,000 baht each without interest and collateral. SMEs affected by the floods will be entitled to loans of up to one million baht without interest so that they will use the loans as revolving funds and to repair their offices.

Apart from the loans, the Office of SME Promotion will contact SMEs in the provinces outside of the flooded areas to sell their products, particularly household goods, at special prices in order to help the flood-affected people.