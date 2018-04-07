No entrance fee for visitors wearing traditional clothing to historical sites

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Culture has invited Thais to wear traditional Thai clothing to gain free access to all historical parks during the Thai Heritage Preservation Week until this Sunday.

Culture Minister Vira Rojpojchanarat said April 2nd was first observed as Thai Heritage Preservation Day in 1985 to honor Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

This year, the Ministry of Culture has organized a free event at Bangkok National Museum, featuring daily traditional and cultural performances from 5.30 to 8.00 p.m. People can also visit nearby Putthaisawan Throne Hall to pay respect to the image of Lord Buddha.

The ministry has also urged Thai people to wear traditional clothes to historic sites across the country. They will then be exempted from entrance fees throughout this week. The move is aimed at promoting nationalism and cultivating a love of the history of Thailand.