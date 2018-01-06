No crime reported in year-end home watch program

Bangkok – Participants of the police’s home watch program during the Christmas and New Year holidays this year increased by 2,000 households.

Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Chalermkiat Sriworakhan, held a video conference with the nine provincial police divisions for a briefing on the home watch program during the Christmas and New Year holidays. This year, around 9,000 households participated in the program, an increase of 2,000 households from the previous year. No crime was reported at the participating homes, as authorities introduced new surveillance technology and coordinated with local neighborhoods.

The Royal Thai Police has announced that its officers will be equipped with body cameras during the next home watch program during Songkran.

Meanwhile, police made arrests in 12 cases of celebratory gunfire during the New Year festivities, nine of which occurred within the jurisdiction of the Provincial Police Region 7. All cases have been prosecuted accordingly, and the deputy police chief has urged the authorities to conduct license checks of the firearms involved.