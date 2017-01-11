No capital punishment in new laws: Dr Wisanu

Deputy Prime Minister Wisanu Krea-ngarm said that the government had told the United Nations Human Rights Commission that it would not do away with death penalty immediately but would try to amend the law to find alternative to the capital punishment.

He pointed out that death penalty for corruption charge was already prescribed in existing law as he responded to a reporter’s question regarding a report from the political reform panel of the National Reform Steering Assembly proposing capital punishment for corruption cases implicating political office holders.

He reminded that Thailand would have to take into consideration global trend of phasing out capital punishment although he made clear that Thailand would not do away with death penalty immediately.

But as far as new laws are concerned, Dr Wisanu said that death penalty would not be written in any new law but if death penalty was to be put in the law, it would not be mandatory but just an option.

He also argued that capital punishment was not always an effective deterrent against crime.