NLA President: NCPO has no power to push back general election

Bangkok – National Legislative Assembly President Pornpetch Wichitcholchai said Sunday that the 150-day election timeframe cannot be extended, not even by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO).

The president stated that the NCPO doesn’t have the power to revise a constitutional clause which stipulates that a general election must be held within 150 days of all organic acts having been passed into law.

To elaborate, he said the NCPO cannot even exert its power under Article 44 of the provisional constitution to extend the 150-day period, given the fact that the 2017 constitution is the highest law of all.

Pornpetch said the NCPO and the government have never violated the charter, nor have they ever used their power beyond constitutional bounds.