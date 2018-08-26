NLA passes tax break for parents with two children

Bangkok – Parents with two children or more are to be entitled to a new tax break.

The National Legislative Assembly (NLA) endorsed the amendment of the Personal Income Tax Act, with 144 lawmakers voting in favor, none against, and 3 abstentions, giving parents with two or more children a tax deduction of 30,000 baht per child a year.

The move encourages Thai couples to have more children in the hope of increasing the birth rate and addressing future labor shortages, as well as creating a balance between the number of young people and the number of senior citizens.

The lawmakers say that a balance between the young and the old will cater to the development of the economy and society.