NLA launches self defense against domestic violence program for students

BANGKOK – The National Legislative Assembly (NLA) and the Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development (DWF) has organized a self-defense training program for students as domestic violence is on the rise.

NLA member Suwannee Siriwetchapan, in her capacity as the committee chairperson on women’s affairs, opened the self-defense program organized by the DWF and the NLA with the objective of teaching the students to protect themselves against violence at home.

The program is aimed at encouraging the students to be compassionate towards others in society. She says the number of domestic-violence related incidents in Thailand has been on the rise.

Most of those who physically abuse family members had once been victims of abuse themselves, said Suwannee, adding that family violence also stems from the abusers’ use of illegal drugs and alcohol.