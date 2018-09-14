NLA: All draft laws to be enacted by end of 2018

Bangkok, 13th September 2018 – The National Legislative Assembly has confirmed that all draft laws currently in hand will be brought into force before the end of the year.

First Vice President of the NLA, Surachai Liengboonlertchai said today that the legislature has been speeding up its work to deliberate and pass all pending draft laws.

Mr. Surachai said that there are currently around 30 draft laws in the hands of NLA.

For the six draft laws related to provincial and local elections, he said that one or more committees will be set up to review all of them before submitting all drafts to the main NLA assembly, tentatively around the first week of October.

In addition, he commented that the power to lift the ban on political activities to allow all parties to start their election campaigns rests with the National Council for Peace and Order, while the NLA keeps communicating with the Election Commission of Thailand to plan details in preparing for the resumption of all activities.