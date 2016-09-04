NLA to deliberate 2017 fiscal budget law on September 8-9

Members of the legislature are scheduled to attend more sittings in the coming week to consider the draft law on the next fiscal year’s budget.

NLA President Pornpetch Wichitcholchai has issued an order calling for a sitting of all members on September 8, to consider the draft 2017 fiscal budget law, which involves an amount of 2.73 trillion baht and has already been vetted by the responsible special committee.

Members of the legislature are also invited to attend another sitting on September 9 to continue deliberations on the impeachment of former Defence Minister ACM Sukumpol Suwanatat, who has been charged with interfering in the ministry’s internal transfer of a high-ranking official in 2012.

On Friday, the NLA will question both the National Anti-Corruption Commission, which filed the charge against ACM Sukumpol, and the accused himself will answer any questions raised by the NLA committee.