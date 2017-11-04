NLA approves anti-corruption bill

Bangkok – The National Legislative Assembly (NLA) has approved in principle the draft organic law on corruption prevention and suppression.

In a meeting with members of the NLA, Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Commission (CDC) Meechai Ruchupan explained that the bill aims to enhance the credibility and efficiency of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

The draft law allows the NACC and its regional bodies to investigate graft allegations independently. The investigation process should take no more than two years, but may be extended on a case-by-case basis.

The NACC’s provincial bodies will also be in charge of public relations campaigns for graft prevention and suppression. The CDC also proposed allowing the Auditor General to examine the NACC’s activities. The NLA voted unanimously to approve the draft law in principle.