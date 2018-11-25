NLA accepts Narcotics Act in first reading

Bangkok – The National Legislative Assembly (NLA) has accepted in principle the amendment of the Narcotics Act, B.E. 2522, which would allow cannabis to be used for medical purposes in Thailand.

Somchai Sawaengkarn, a member of the legislative body, told other lawmakers that the amendment will legalize the use of five narcotic drugs in the Thai medical industry including marijuana and Kratom. The law however doesn’t authorize the use of these addictive drugs for entertainment purposes.

Under the amended bill, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board will be assigned to designate areas to be used for the production of the drugs and the quantity to be produced.

Those authorized to be in possession of these drugs include ministries, local administrative organizations, the Red Cross Society, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization, and related organizations. All drug license applications will be reviewed by the public health minister and the narcotics control committee.