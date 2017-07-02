Nine reform assembly members tender resignation

BANGKOK – Nine members of the National Reform Steering Assembly (NRSA) have given up their seats in parliament in order to run in the next election.

NRSA Deputy Speaker Alongkorn Polabutr said nine reform assembly members have resigned from their posts as some of them are getting ready for the next general election.

Section 263 and Section 266 of the 2017 Constitution stipulate that members of the NRSA and the Legislative Assembly must leave their posts 90 days prior to the election should they be allowed seek office during a general election conducted under the current charter.

According to Alongkorn, not every member who has submitted a resignation will run for office, confirming that the work of the reform assembly will not be affected.

Prominent members who have parted ways with the reform body include Nikorn Jamnong, Chai Chitchop, and Gen Thawatchai Samutsakhon, all of whom were members of the NRSA’s political reform committee.