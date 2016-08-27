Niantic ready to meet NBTC to discuss off-limit areas for Pokemon Go

San Francisco-based Niantic Inc., the developer of the augmented reality online game Pokemon Go, has agreed to discuss with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission about the telecom regulator’s proposal to keep certain areas off-limits to the game.

NBTC secretary-general Takorn Tanthasit said on Friday that Niantic had responded to the NBTC’s proposal and appointed a representative office in Thailand, Baker & McKenzie law office, to discuss the issue.

He said that the game developer was willing to cooperate with the NBTC and understood its concern regarding certain venues which should be made off-limits to the game such as government offices, archaeological sites, places of worship, areas near railroads and private properties.

NBTC deputy secretary-general Korkit Danchaivichit in charge of telecom affairs has been assigned to represent the regulator in talks with representatives of Niantic.